Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Aware from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ AWRE opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.79 million, a P/E ratio of -361.98 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. Aware has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

In other Aware news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc bought 15,500 shares of Aware stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $45,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 63,699 shares of company stock worth $188,639. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aware by 1.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aware by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aware during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Aware by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

About Aware

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

