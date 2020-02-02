Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aytu Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ AYTU opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Aytu Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 4.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Aytu Bioscience had a negative net margin of 390.43% and a negative return on equity of 252.42%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aytu Bioscience will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aytu Bioscience news, CEO Joshua R. Disbrow purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 78,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $70,909.20. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in Aytu Bioscience by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 272,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

