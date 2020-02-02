Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Bancolombia reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 17.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CIB shares. Santander upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of CIB traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.47. 247,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,624. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.58. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 30,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

