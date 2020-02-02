Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019,805 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $51,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of BK opened at $44.78 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

