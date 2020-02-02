Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Baozun in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a hold rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Baozun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Baozun has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.10.

NASDAQ:BZUN traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,771. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48. Baozun has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 3.03.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter. Baozun had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 14.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Baozun by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Baozun by 61,885.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baozun by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

