Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.63.

NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. 8,857,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,921,391. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,607.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

