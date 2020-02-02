Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 139,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Bicycle Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCYC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.88. 5,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,167. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $14.91.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.49% and a negative net margin of 342.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

