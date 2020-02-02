BidaskClub Downgrades Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:XON traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.65. 744,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,582. Intrexon has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $756.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.26.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Intrexon had a negative net margin of 393.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The business had revenue of $23.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intrexon will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 7,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $41,713.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,681.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $27,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,066 shares of company stock worth $213,533 in the last three months. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intrexon by 33.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,672,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intrexon by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,357,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,355,000 after buying an additional 932,636 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intrexon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after buying an additional 493,838 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intrexon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,197,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after buying an additional 493,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrexon in the second quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

