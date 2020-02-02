BidaskClub Upgrades Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) to Buy

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities set a $26.00 price target on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,539,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.60, a P/E/G ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.67. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 29,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $437,751.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $114,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,162. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,635,000 after purchasing an additional 349,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,751 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 943,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 206,766 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,553.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 423,999 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,039,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

