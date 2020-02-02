BitRewards (BIT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $141.00

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 414.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, BitRewards has traded up 406.1% against the dollar. One BitRewards token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. BitRewards has a total market cap of $170,618.00 and approximately $141.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitRewards alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00016869 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00124892 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039654 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000968 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About BitRewards

BitRewards (BIT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 tokens. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards . BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr

Buying and Selling BitRewards

BitRewards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitRewards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitRewards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.