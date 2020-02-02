BlackCoin (BLK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges including Tux Exchange, CoinEgg, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.39 million and $18,106.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024420 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,751,272 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.