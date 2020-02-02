Bob’s Repair (BOB) Market Cap Tops $172,297.00

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded down 48.9% against the dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $33.94, $5.60 and $10.39. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $172,297.00 and approximately $125,798.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00036854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.10 or 0.05897612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024985 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00126924 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00034938 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010630 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

Bob's Repair can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob's Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob's Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

