Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lessened its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $454,821,000 after buying an additional 195,244 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 175.8% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 180,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $68,721,000 after buying an additional 115,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 193,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $63,061,000 after buying an additional 113,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $5.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.27. 4,996,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,649,957. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price objective (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.19.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

