Boeing’s (BA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a $370.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $349.19.

NYSE BA opened at $318.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.22. Boeing has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $179.12 billion, a PE ratio of -265.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -236.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 115.2% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

