Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Receives C$4.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.79.

BNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Shares of BNE stock opened at C$3.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.52 million and a PE ratio of 8.98. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.86 and a 1-year high of C$8.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$47.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.