Brokerages Expect RumbleON, Inc. (NYSE:RMBL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Equities analysts predict that RumbleON, Inc. (NYSE:RMBL) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RumbleON’s earnings. RumbleON reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RumbleON.

RumbleON (NYSE:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $220.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.76 million.

Shares of RumbleON stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $6.80.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also sells branded and other merchandise and accessories; and provides third-party financing.

