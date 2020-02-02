Brokerages Set Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) PT at $5.00

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

AHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,200,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after buying an additional 55,287 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $2,865,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 750,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 345,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 99,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 316,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AHT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. 690,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $254.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. This is a positive change from Ashford Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

