Brokerages Set Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) Target Price at $2.50

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ PRTO traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $32.50. 40,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $720.82 million, a P/E ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 0.60. Proteon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Proteon Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 336,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 1.52% of Proteon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

