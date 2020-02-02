Brokerages Set United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Target Price at $48.10

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.10.

USM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $83,683.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,667 shares in the company, valued at $517,011.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 29.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 379.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 14.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USM stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

