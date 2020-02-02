Brokerages Set Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) PT at $61.40

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, January 25th. BidaskClub cut Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 22,500 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $1,165,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,107.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $1,775,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,460 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,492,000 after buying an additional 102,584 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ZGNX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 344,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,429. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.00.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

