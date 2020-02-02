Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Receives $67.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Bunge alerts:

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $97,604.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,801.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BG. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 20.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 291.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 121,975 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.43. 978,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.49. Bunge has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bunge will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.