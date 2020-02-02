Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an accumulate rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.37.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

NYSE BURL opened at $217.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $136.30 and a twelve month high of $236.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.79 and its 200 day moving average is $203.01.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,991,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $1,688,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,935.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465 in the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,183,000 after acquiring an additional 501,582 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,471,000 after purchasing an additional 685,244 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 657,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,250,000 after purchasing an additional 80,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 596,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,276,000 after purchasing an additional 137,139 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.