Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

NYSE:BY opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $752.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $68.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 96.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 75,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 40.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,690,000 after buying an additional 371,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 926,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after buying an additional 34,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

