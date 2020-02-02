Callisto Network Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and OOOBTC. Callisto Network has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $66,266.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.45 or 0.02027148 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00122305 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,367,379,603 coins and its circulating supply is 2,322,704,174 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC, BiteBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

