Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.29-1.33 for the period. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.30-5.50 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPT. Cfra raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $95.09 and a 1 year high of $116.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.12.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $10,049,880.00. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 23,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total transaction of $2,607,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,379,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

