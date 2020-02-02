Canaccord Genuity Raises Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $135.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.11.

QRVO traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.86. 3,552,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.38. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $122.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $280,923.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,026.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

