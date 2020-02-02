Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $40.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 18.76%.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock remained flat at $$28.52 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,719. The company has a market cap of $477.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,500 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $43,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $172,482.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.