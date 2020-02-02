Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

CSTR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.89. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

In related news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,827.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 108.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the third quarter worth $89,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

