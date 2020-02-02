Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26, RTT News reports. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Caterpillar updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.50-10.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $8.50-10.00 EPS.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $131.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cfra downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

