Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $24.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CSFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Centerstate Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Centerstate Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

CSFL stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. Centerstate Bank has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,452.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,398.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 37.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,075,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,961,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,445,000 after buying an additional 1,930,103 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,575,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 571,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 295,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centerstate Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,780,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

