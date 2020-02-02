Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Raised to $87.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $72.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.94.

Ceridian HCM stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.29. 656,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,109. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 32.4% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 28.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,271,000 after purchasing an additional 647,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 31.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,430,000 after purchasing an additional 223,491 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 309.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,981,000 after purchasing an additional 351,697 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth $10,219,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

