Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Veritas Investment Management LLP

Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,181,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares during the period. Cerner accounts for approximately 6.6% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $86,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 13.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth approximately $635,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 60.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 30,678 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 10.8% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,665,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,413,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,608,741.48. Insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.39. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

