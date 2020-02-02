Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 268,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,229 shares during the period. Cerner makes up about 4.9% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Cerner were worth $19,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 13.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth $635,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Cerner by 60.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 30,678 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its position in Cerner by 10.8% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,665,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cerner by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,413,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

In other Cerner news, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,608,741.48. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $71.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,522. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.