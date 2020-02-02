Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. cut its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 1.0% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $14,703,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,462 shares of company stock valued at $33,394,756 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Shares of SCHW traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,113,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,960,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

