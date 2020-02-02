Cheesecoin 1-Day Volume Tops $131.00 (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Cheesecoin has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Cheesecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Cheesecoin has a total market capitalization of $21,086.00 and approximately $131.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cheesecoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.85 or 0.03011260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00131579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cheesecoin Profile

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 372,662,944 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin . Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cheesecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cheesecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.