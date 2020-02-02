Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $106.39 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.65. The company has a market cap of $202.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

