Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $797.00 to $831.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $710.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $831.71.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG opened at $866.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $853.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $814.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 79.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $519.09 and a 52 week high of $888.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

