CIBC Reiterates Hold Rating for Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

CIBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. CIBC currently has a $9.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

CLS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Celestica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Celestica has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,026. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Celestica has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $9.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Celestica by 25,368.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.