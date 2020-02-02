Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Cirrus Logic news, insider John Forsyth sold 7,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $543,317.04. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,138,080.00. Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,133 over the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,832,000 after purchasing an additional 48,910 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 39,946 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded down $6.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.81. 1,708,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,261. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average is $64.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

