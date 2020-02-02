Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.70.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $6.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.81. 1,708,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,261. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $91.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 12.52%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $910,401.91. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 11,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $837,333.84. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,133 in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

