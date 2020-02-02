CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CIT. Stephens raised their target price on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

CIT Group stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. CIT Group has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $54.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.11%. CIT Group’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CIT Group news, insider David Harnisch acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ellen R. Alemany acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 48,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,000. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CIT Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 81.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 233,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 104,881 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter worth $329,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 493.5% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 160,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 133,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the third quarter worth $9,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

