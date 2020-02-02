Citigroup Increases The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $63.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $58.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s previous close.

KO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO opened at $58.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $59.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.