CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. CMS Energy updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.64-2.68 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.64-$2.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $68.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.26.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,292. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.