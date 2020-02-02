CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.414 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

CNX Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 60.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CNX Midstream Partners to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Shares of NYSE CNXM opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $980.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.15.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.05% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

