Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

CDXS stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.37. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.66.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,310.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $273,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $829,375 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Codexis by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 14,979 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 683,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after buying an additional 53,394 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Codexis by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

