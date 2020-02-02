Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COLL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.71.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 248,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,163. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $24.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $674.40 million, a PE ratio of -59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $31,532.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at $852,540.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 402,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,429 shares of company stock worth $8,207,116 in the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,299.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

