Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Given $15.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $15.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Colony Credit Real Estate an industry rank of 212 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CLNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

CLNC traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,000. Colony Credit Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

In related news, CFO Neale Redington purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $53,890.00. Also, Director Darren J. Tangen purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $1,141,200.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 170,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,820. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,575,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,427,000 after buying an additional 90,736 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 57.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 26.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the period. 27.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

