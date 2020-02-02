COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Receives $7.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMSCORE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get COMSCORE alerts:

In related news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 187,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $596,711.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 610,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,642.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale L. Fuller purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,573.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 236,728 shares of company stock valued at $764,384 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in COMSCORE in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in COMSCORE in the third quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in COMSCORE by 111.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in COMSCORE by 911.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in COMSCORE in the second quarter valued at $134,000. 25.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS SCOR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. 376,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,733. COMSCORE has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $23.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $94.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. COMSCORE’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About COMSCORE

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for COMSCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.