Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

