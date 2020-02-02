ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $82,616,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $469,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,667 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $59,288,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,672,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average is $58.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.